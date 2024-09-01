Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Invests $975,000 in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $43.34 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

