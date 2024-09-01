Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

