Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 312 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

