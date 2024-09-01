Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

SMH stock opened at $243.46 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.86 and a 200 day moving average of $234.96. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

