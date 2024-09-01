Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 117.8% in the second quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 6,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $231.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

