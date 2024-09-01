Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price target (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $385.74 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $423.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.