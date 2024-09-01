Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.