Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

