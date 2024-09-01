BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 1,995 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,558,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 2,165,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,661 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,294 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,128,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,876 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 4.55. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.