BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,275 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after acquiring an additional 780,104 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,610,000 after purchasing an additional 385,044 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 416,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 381,490 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,800,000 after buying an additional 259,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 373,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 249,010 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

