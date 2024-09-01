BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 16,141 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,592,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EMN opened at $102.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $105.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

