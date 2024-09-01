BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 3,115 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.27% of First Merchants worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 511.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

First Merchants Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FRME stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.04.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.