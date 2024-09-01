BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 69,595 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,595 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 2.73% of Pulmonx worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,646,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after buying an additional 124,050 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 85,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Williamson acquired 14,245 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $97,435.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,592.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pulmonx news, CEO Steven S. Williamson acquired 14,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $97,435.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,592.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,956 shares of company stock worth $75,404. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

