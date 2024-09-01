BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $123.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

