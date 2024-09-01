BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,990 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

Corning stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

