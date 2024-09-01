BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 842.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 955,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 854,311 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $37,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Incyte by 122.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,116,000 after purchasing an additional 490,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Incyte from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of INCY opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

