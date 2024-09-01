BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 16,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

Vale Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE VALE opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.3698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.09%.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.