BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $6.81 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 455.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $511,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,376,000 after acquiring an additional 507,513 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $23,646,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Loews by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,729 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Loews by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,356 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Price Performance

L stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $83.54.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,972.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on L. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

