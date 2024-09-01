BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123,664 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.48% of Energy Recovery worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after buying an additional 53,720 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,085,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 159,143 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 618,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.04 million, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

ERII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, insider William Yeung sold 2,012 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $29,435.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,807.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Yeung sold 2,012 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $29,435.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,807.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,444 shares of company stock worth $387,536. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

