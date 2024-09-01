BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 10,254 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $84.82 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $83.49.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.