BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,939,000 after buying an additional 441,161 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 158,913 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,795 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

