BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 2,553 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $225.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.59. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $226.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Scotiabank increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.47.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

