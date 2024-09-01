BOS Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $961,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 68.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $465.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.31.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

