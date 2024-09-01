Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Increased by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

