Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 310 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $18,554,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.