Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 799 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

GE stock opened at $174.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.18 and its 200-day moving average is $162.52. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.