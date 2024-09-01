Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $436,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $701.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $659.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The stock has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.45.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

