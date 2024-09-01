Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $258.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $258.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

