Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

