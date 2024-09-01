Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,507 shares of company stock worth $92,442,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $117.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average of $148.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

