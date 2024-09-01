Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Bunge Global accounts for approximately 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,137,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2,975.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.46. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

