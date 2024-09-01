Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,384 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,774 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 801,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,742,000 after purchasing an additional 107,245 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 187,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Value Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,556,000 after buying an additional 280,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Several research firms have commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

