Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $492.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,552 shares of company stock worth $26,281,657 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

