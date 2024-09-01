Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 22,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

IYT opened at $67.27 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

