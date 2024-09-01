Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,022 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,606,000 after purchasing an additional 459,753 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,895,000 after buying an additional 251,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

