Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $140.04.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

