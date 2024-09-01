Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,543,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $491.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.