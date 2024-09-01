Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

EPD stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.