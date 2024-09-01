Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.9% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,106,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,165,000 after buying an additional 200,684 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

