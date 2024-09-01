Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.