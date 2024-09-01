Canal Capital Management LLC Has $13.79 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,316,000 after buying an additional 128,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,709 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 529,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3154 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

