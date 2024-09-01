Canal Capital Management LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,252,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEV opened at $58.19 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

