Canal Capital Management LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of RTX by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $123.34 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

