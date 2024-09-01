Canal Capital Management LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 88,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 77,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of KO stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

