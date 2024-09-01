Canal Capital Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $299.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.91.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

