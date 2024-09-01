Canal Capital Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of D stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

