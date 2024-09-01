Canal Capital Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DUK opened at $113.95 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.