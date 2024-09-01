Canal Capital Management LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 789.5% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 88,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 78,828 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $476.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.86. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

