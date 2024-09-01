Canal Capital Management LLC Has $743,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

