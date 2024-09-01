Canal Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.02.

O stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $62.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

